Larijani urges against financing of terrorism

He made the remarks Monday morning in a meeting with Vice-President of the German Bundestag Claudia Roth on the sidelines of the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Qatar.

Referring to long-standing relations between Iran and Germany in economic and political areas, he stressed the importance of developing relations between two countries.

Iran is doing its utmost to eliminate terrorism from the region, Larijani said, adding that it is necessary that countries that claim to defend human rights should be stopped from financing terrorism.

“Regrettably, the US has blocked the Red Cross's aid to the flood-hit people of Iran, and this is a move from a country that claims to defend human rights,” he noted.

Vice-President of the German Bundestag also expressed her sympathy with Iranian government and nation over the recent devastating floods in Iran, saying " Iran plays a very important role in the region and, given the country's influence in the region, it is essential that it play a pivotal role in rebuilding areas that are under terrorist attacks, including Syria."

