Kuwait’s humanitarian aid to flood-hit Iran sign of Islamic unity: Ghasemi

Secretary-General of Kuwait’s Ministerial Council Abdullatif Al-Roudhan announced on Wednesday that based on a decree issued by Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Council of Ministers is to send urgent aids to flood-stricken people in Iran.

Kuwait’s first humanitarian aid package arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport late on Friday and Kuwaiti government’s aid packages are reported to continue in the upcoming weeks.

“These aids are a sign of human responsibility and the expression of Islamic brotherhood among Muslim countries in difficult conditions,” Ghasemi told IRNA on Saturday.

Other than regional states, other Asian and European countries are also sending humanitarian aid to Iran, he said, adding that more details will be revealed on this issue in the near future.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

