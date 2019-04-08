Pakistan to provide aid for flood-stricken regions of Iran

Secretary-General of MWM, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, has called on the Pakistanis inside and outside the country to collect humanitarian aid for Iranian flood-stricken.

Iranian Leader and people helped Pakistani flood victims in the past and now it is our duty to return the favor, he added.

Helping flood-hit people in Iran is the religious duty of Pakistani Muslims, he said.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

