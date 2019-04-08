Iran, Kuwait FMs discuss bilateral ties over phone

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Zarif voiced his appreciation for the Kuwaiti government and nation's efforts to send humanitarian aid to flood-hit areas of Iran.

The two sides also discussed bilateral ties as well as some regional and international developments.

Secretary-General of Kuwait’s Ministerial Council Abdullatif Al-Roudhan announced on Wednesday that based on a decree issued by Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Council of Ministers was to send urgent aids to flood-stricken people in Iran.

Kuwait’s first humanitarian aid package, consisting of some 40 tons of food and medicine, arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport late on Friday while the second package arrived on Sunday. Kuwaiti government is reported to continue sending aid packages in the upcoming weeks.

Heavy rains in the past two weeks have caused devastating floods in various parts of Iran, leading to the death of over 70 people and injuring and displacing many others.

