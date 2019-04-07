Senior MP calls on Iranian nation to help flood-hit regions

At the beginning of Parliament open session this morning, he said the flood which have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan provinces, has caused many problems for people of these areas.

“Although Iranian government, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Basij and other forces are working in these flood-affected areas, all Iranian people should help them on this issue,” he stressed.

Pezeshkian also noted that “this threat to the country has to be turned into an opportunity and we should help people,” adding, "we hope this new year will be a year of empathy, partnership, and cooperation to solve people's problems.”

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures.

