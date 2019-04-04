Kuwait offers humanitarian aid to Iran’s flood victims

Secretary-General of Kuwait’s Ministerial Council Abdullatif Al-Roudhan announced on Wednesday that based on a decree issued by Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Council of Ministers is to send urgent aids to flood-stricken people in Iran.

According to Kuwaiti media, the Council of Ministers has made Kuwait Red Crescent responsible for establishing cooperation with foreign ministry to supply emergency aids.

Heavy rains in the past two weeks have caused devastating floods in various parts of Iran, leading to the death of over 70 people and injuring and displacing many others.

The water torrents have hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces across Iran.

So far, 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages have been blocked by the floods, the minister said, adding that some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

