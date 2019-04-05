German plane carrying humanitarian aids lands in Tehran: envoy

In a Thursday night tweet, German Ambassador to Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold announced the landing of a charter plane with German humanitarian assistance for flood victims in Tehran.

Earlier this week, he had expressed sympathy with the flood-stricken people of Iran, saying that the German Red Cross would provide humanitarian assistance, including boats and safety equipment, to the victims.

Unprecedented heavy rains caused massive flash floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks, killing more than 70 people and injuring and displacing scores of others.

The devastating floods have hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces. Some 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages have been blocked by the floods and some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

Rescue teams, Iranian armed forces and volunteers from across the country have been making every effort to salvage the damages as fast as possible.

MR