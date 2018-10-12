Iranian delegation to attend IPU Assembly

The general meeting, which marks the 139th gathering of IPU, is themed “parliamentary leadership in promoting peace and development in the age of innovation and technological change.”

The Iranian delegation comprises MPs Seyedeh Fatemeh Hosseini (head of delegation), Parvaneh Mafi, Kazem Jalali, Ali Asghar Yousefnejad, Seyed Mostafa Zolghadr, Mohammad Baset Dorrazehi, Ali Najafi Khoshroodi and Esfandiar Ekhtiari.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, will meet on this occasion.

Besides attending the general assembly, the Iranian representatives will participate in the ‘Standing Committee Peace and International Security’, ‘Bureau of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade’, ‘Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights’, ‘Bureau of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs’, ‘Bureau of Women Parliamentarians’, ‘Board of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians’, and panel discussions.

The IPU Assembly is the principal statutory body that expresses the views of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on political issues. It brings together parliamentarians to study international problems and make recommendations for action.

MR/4427960