Iranian nation to overcome challenges, despite US' unmannerly measures

Speaking to the Friday prayers participants this noon, Aboutorabifard pointed to the recent record rainfalls in the country in the past two weeks that caused serious flooding and damages in many areas, saying that the Iranian nation alongside the government, armed forces and other rescue institutes and with God’s help and mercy will overcome the current challenges.

The senior cleric highlighted that Washington should be aware that the great people of Iran, who have proved their unity in the face of hardships all these years and have protected the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, will never surrender to the pressures and the plots by others.

Aboutorabifard, further, called on people to join the relief operations to help their flood-stricken compatriots hopefully overcome the current hardships as soon as possible.

While the rescue teams, armed forces and the people have been busy providing relief aid to the flood-hit people, the US sanctions have blocked all accounts of the Iranian Red Crescent Society and have barred Tehran from receiving foreign aid, according to Iranian officials.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani decried the “unprecedented crime” of banning the delivery of foreign relief for flood victims in Iran and for the Red Crescent.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also slammed the restrictive measures, saying the US is waging “economic terrorism” by blocking financial channels of humanitarian aids to Iran.

Zarif in a statement on Thursday assured that “the great people of Iran will, with unity, empathy and with their coordinated efforts alongside their government, armed forces, and all public, non-governmental and private organizations, and with the help of God, soon not only prevail over the impact of the recent natural disaster—building a better future using lessons learned to avoid repetition of catastrophes that have hit the lives and livelihoods of our cherished citizens—but also overcome the illegal sanctions and vanquish the economic terrorism of the United States, all while registering the malign US behavior in their collective historical memory.”

