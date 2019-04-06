Zarif ridicules US’ contradictory claims against Iran over time

In a Friday twitter message, Zarif took a swipe at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his inconsistent remarks about Iran’s power in different situations.

“Flip-flop par excellence: one day US claims Iran on verge of collapse, the next we’re demonized as a 'Great Power' that threatens NATO,” the tweet said.

He was pointing to two different reports: the first, dating back to November 2018, said the senior officials in the Trump administration were convinced the Iranian government was vulnerable to collapse and the US economic sanctions could hasten the process. The second one quoted Pompeo during the 70th anniversary of NATO this week as saying that Iran is among the ‘great powers’ in the world.

Zarif went on to add that Pompeo and US President Trump "will make any contradictory claim that fits an occasion. In contrast, Iran is consistently responsible & peace-seeking."

MR