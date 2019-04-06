Confronting US sanctions, a top priority

With the coordination made by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), effective steps have been taken in the field of provision of raw materials, he added.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA and reiterated, “the ministry faced various challenges, ranging from volatility of exchange rate to the US withdrawal from JCPOA, in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019), total of which left negative impacts in the field of production directly.”

Under such circumstances, pertinent activities should be managed optimally especially in the field of provision of raw materials, he stated.

He placed special emphasis on the need to turn threats caused by sanctions into an opportunity and added, “despite sanctions overshadowing the country in textile and clothing sectors in particular, the country faced considerable production growth in these two sectors.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of industry revealed the defining 99 projects in one of the giant car manufacturing companies and said, “these projects will bear fruit in the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21, 2019).”

MA/IRN83265843