Arbaeen's special tents to help flood-hit people: Gen. Soleimani

Pointing to the recent heavy rainfalls that caused devastating flooding and damages in many many regions, including the provinces of Lorestan, and Khuzestan that borders Iraq, Major General Soleimani said the 'mokeb' tents will be set up in such areas with the aim of providing accommodation, food and beverage and medical services to the flood-hit people.

Unprecedented heavy rains in the past two weeks have caused devastating floods in various parts of Iran, leading to the death of over 70 people and injuring and displacing many others.

The flash floods have hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces across Iran.

Meanwhile, rescue teams, Iranian armed forces and volunteers from across the country have been making every effort to salvage the damages as fast as possible.

Mokebs are special tents that are established along the way to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala every year during the Arbaeen trek -- which commemorates the 40th day of Imam Hossein’s martyrdom in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The tents serve the pilgrims of the third Shia Imam, who revisit Karbala on foot to show their pledge of support to the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The tents can be an effective means to facilitate relief operations during the current situation since the structures can accommodate a large number of individuals and can also be relocated easily.

MNA/IRN83265398