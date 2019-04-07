Energy minister cancels Berlin trip

Ardakanian, who is in charge of the country’s water resources, will not attend the upcoming meeting since his constant presence is highly necessary to deal with the current emergency situation, Farhad Yazdandoost, a senior advisor to the energy minister, said on Saturday.

Record rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

Over 140 rivers have burst their banks and some 409 landslides have been reported in the country, blocking some 78 roads and distrusting some 84 bridges in the flood-stricken areas.

Yazdanidoost added that authorities in the ministry, along with rescue teams and the armed forces, are working round-the-clock to “control floodwaters and to minimize the possible damage."

