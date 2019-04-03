Blocking intl. humanitarian aid to flood-hit people ‘unprecedented crime’

Rouhani made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting attended by some members of the cabinet and a number of senior officials and parliamentarians.

Pointing to the devastating floods, which have been gripping people across the country in the past two weeks, he said that foreign citizens and Iranian nationals living abroad cannot direct money to flood-stricken people through Iranian Red Crescent because the illegal US sanctions impede the organization from receiving any funds.

The president went on to say that the US and those who are trying to take advantage of the harsh situation to reach their own goals have committed an unprecedented crime.

Rouhani, however, reiterated that the Iranian people have proved that they will never back down and yield to the enemies’ malicious plots.

Unprecedented heavy rains have caused floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks. Scores of people were killed and injured and a large number were displaced across Iran.

Rouhani also hailed the strong resistance of the Middle Eastern nations against the regional and non-regional powers, including the US and the Zionist regime, asserting that the enemies’ wish to break the resolve of the people of the region is a dream that will never come true.

Neither will the Jerusalem al-Quds become a base for the [Israeli] occupiers, nor will Israel gain sovereignty over Syria's Golan Heights, he stressed.

On March 25, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli “sovereignty” over the occupied Golan Heights that has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The measure has triggered a global outcry.

MR/IRN83263906