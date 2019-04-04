  1. Politics
4 April 2019 - 11:39

Larijani calls for effective strategies to compensate for flood damages

Larijani calls for effective strategies to compensate for flood damages

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called on the members of the Parliament on Wednesday to find the best solutions for helping relief operations to the damages caused by the recent floods across the country.

During his visit to the flood-stricken cities of the western Lorestan province, Larijani said the parliamentarians should gear up to find the best strategies and allocate the necessary budget for alleviating people’s losses.

Praising the efforts and enthusiasm of the rescue teams, armed forces and nation in helping their flood-stricken compatriots, the official urged different bodies to step up the operations to salvage the damage as fast as possible.

Heavy rains in the past two weeks have caused devastating floods in various parts of Iran, leading to the death of over 70 people and injuring and displacing many others.

The water torrents have hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces across Iran.

Some 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages were blocked by the floods and some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ordered Armed Forces to join the national relief campaign. President Hassan Rouhani also called back his cabinet from New Year holidays to speed up the rescue operations.

Many people, in forms of voluntary groups as well as non-governmental organizations, have been participating in the efforts to ensure a speedy recovery in areas that incurred the most damage.

