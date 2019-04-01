Army to stand by flood-hit people with all capacities: Army chief

Pointing to his recent visit to the northern province of Golestan, which was hit by heavy rains on March 19, Major General Mousavi noted that serving the nation has always been a commitment and honor for the Iranian Army and the force will put every effort to help the people in the flood-hit regions.

He noted that the army has been active in such areas since the beginning of the floods by dispatching all the facilities and equipment and has contributed to the degradation of the water in those areas.

Heavy rains triggered raging torrents of water in several areas of Golestan province, near the Caspian Sea on March 19. The wave of heavy rains has continued so far as many of Iran’s provinces are now facing an emergency situation.

The water torrents have so far claimed the lives of as many as 45 people across Iran.

