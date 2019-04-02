Germany to provide humanitarian aid to Iran’s flood victims: envoy

In a Monday tweet, Klor-Berchtold wrote that German Foreign Ministry would provide humanitarian assistance to flood victims in Iran, adding that “40 boats and safety equipment will be delivered by German Red Cross to the Iranian Red Crescent.”

The official had earlier expressed sympathy with the flood-stricken people in Iran, expressing his country’s readiness to provide humanitarian help.

Heavy rains triggered raging torrents of water in several areas of Golestan province, near the Caspian Sea on March 19. The wave of heavy rains has so far continued as many of Iran’s provinces, including Lorestan and Khuzestan in the west, are now facing an emergency situation.

More than two dozen people have been killed. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway in several provinces.

MNA