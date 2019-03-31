All flooded roads in Gomishan reopened by IRGC: Gen. Pakpour

Speaking to reporters, IRGC Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that the IRGC engineering units and Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base have reopened the flooded roads in Gomishan county in Golestan province though building 19 bridges within 48 past hours.

Pakpour said after water surrounded the city people in Gomishan had to use boats to travel around over the past few days, after flash floods caused by heavy rain closed all roads, but now the roads to neighboring cities have been reopened.

He further stressed that the IRGC will continue relief operations to the people in flood-affected areas.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei earlier this week called on officials and the people to assist the flood-affected people. Armed forces including the IRGC, Army, Basij, and Iran’s Red Crescent, and all other relief forces have been assisting the people in flood-hit regions since then.

Meanwhile, the IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari arrived in flood-hit northern Golestan Province for the second time this week yesterday morning to inspect the relief operations by the IRGC forces. Today on visit to flood-hit regions in Mazandaran Province, Jafari expressed the readiness of IRGC forces to reconstruct damaged houses and villages in flood-affected areas.

