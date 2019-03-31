Turkish Red Crescent dispatches help to flood-hit areas in Iran

As flash floods continue to claim lives and cause damages to people's houses and properties, Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) dispatches five trucks to give a hand to its neighboring Muslim country.

"Our teams departed with five trucks, one disaster response vehicle and one communication vehicle to conduct their operations in the region," Turkish Red Crescent said on Twitter, according to Anadolu Agency.

The aid includes 320 tents, 500 beds, 100 personal care kits, 1,625 blankets and 60 stoves.

"Turkey always stands with suffering people," Anil Kocabal, Turkish Red Crescent’s head of Iran branch, told Anadolu.

According to latest figures, as many as 45 people have lost their lives in the recent floods across Iran.

KI/PR