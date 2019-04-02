Army dispatches helicopters to flood-stricken Lorestan prov.

According to Brigadier General Taghihhani, eight helicopters, including two medium-lift Bell 214 and six heavy-lift Boeing CH-47 Chinook, have been sent to the region for rescuing flood victims.

Pointing to the active measures taken by the army in providing aid to the flood-hit people, he noted that the Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General KiumarsHeidari is now present in Pol-e Dokhtar and the Commander of Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani is on his way to the region.

Unprecedented heavy rains have caused floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks. Scores of people were killed and injured and a large number were displaced across Iran.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway in several provinces. Iranian Armed Forces have been engaged in relief operations upon a call by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

MR/4580263