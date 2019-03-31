  1. Politics
31 March 2019

Iran expresses deep regret over Afghanistan flood

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has expressed deep regret over the damages and casualties caused by the recent flooding in various Afghan cities and regions.

In a Saturday statement, Ghasemi sympathized with the government and nation of Afghanistan, particularly those affected by the incident and the families of the victims.

"In the recent floods that hit various regions of Iran and Afghanistan, the governments and nations of the two countries will stand by together, as always, in the ensuing hardships and problems," he added.

In recent floods across Iran on the western side of Afghanistan borders, as many as 42 people have lost their lives so far, according to the head of Iranian Legal Medicine Organization yesterday.

