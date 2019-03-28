US can no longer achieve its inhumane, sinister goals: Iran FM spox

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks in reaction to recent anti-Iran and meddlesome remarks by Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran. Hook recently said that the US will not extend the sanctions waivers for buyers of Iranian crude oil.

Ghasemi described Brian Hook as a sick man who is suffering from the chronic illness of ‘Iran abuse’, adding "his remarks are a result of his lack of knowledge of unstable and declining US power in the world.”

“Brian Hook must know that the United States can no longer achieve its inhumane and sinister goals,” the spokesman said, adding “the era of imposing the selfish will of the country over other countries is over.”

He further advised the US diplomat to have a look at the international developments and what is going across the globe in order to have a better understanding that the world does not anymore act in line with the will of the White House.

“Mr. Hooke and the US government with their behavior and hate speeches will surely have to wait for a court as big as the world comprised of all libertarians and people of fair consciences to respond to their inhumane crimes and spiteful actions against brave Iranian nation,” Ghasemi further noted.

