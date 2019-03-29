A racist, lawbreaking, war-mongering group rule in White House: Rouhani

According to the official website of Iranian presidency, Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on a visit to flood-hit areas in southwestern Khuzestan Province and at the coordination meeting of Disaster Management Taskforce of the province on Friday, during which he said “in the past year, we have gained many legal victories against the United States.”

“The overturn of the verdict of seizure of $1.7 billion of Iran’s assets by the US was a great victory for the Iranian nation,” Rouhani said in reference to a Luxembourg court's decision to reject a ruling by a US court that demanded to strip Iran of assets worth $ 1.6 billion under the pretext of alleged Iran’s role in September 11, 2001 attacks on Wednesday.

"The United States is violating international rules and regulations on a daily basis,” he continued, adding “a racist, lawbreaking, and war-mongering group has obtained position in the White House.”

“In the recent floods in the US and Japan, hundreds of people died and billions of dollars of damage was inflicted,” the president further pointed out.

The government has especial attention to Khuzestan, said Rouhani, adding “the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway is very important for pilgrims and development of the province.”

KI/President.ir