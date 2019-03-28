  1. Politics
Iran praises Luxemburg court decision against US request to seize Iranian assets

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – The spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry welcomed on Thurs. a Luxembourg court's decision on US seizure of Iranian assets, saying the era of US government’s totalitarian and bullying behavior toward other countries is over.

A day after a Luxembourg court decided to refuse a ruling by a US court that demanded to strip Iran of assets worth $ 1.6 billion under the pretext of alleged Iran’s role in September 11, 2001 attacks, Bahram Ghasemi, Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Thursday that the Luxemburg court decision showed "the world community still enjoy having courts that could make independent decisions."

"The era of totalitarian and bullying behavior of America toward other countries is over and it can no longer raise such groundless accusations," Ghasemi added.

The spokesman further noted that “[the US President] Mr. Trump must know that Iran and Iranians are totally different from states which grant wealth of their countries and nations to the United States….”

Meanwhile, other Iranian officials including the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati and President's deputy for legal affairs Laya Joneidi have welcomed the Luxemburg court's move as a victory for Iran.

