Iran embassy condemns Brian Hook's claims in interview with Yonhap

“Iran condemns any form of terrorism anywhere and against any country,” according to a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in reaction to hostile remarks by US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook in a recent interview with Yonhap news agency.

“Iran seeks peace and condemns terrorist actions against other countries and religions,” the statement added in response to Hook that had accused Iran of supporting terrorism.

It further rejected US accusations against Iran's defensive missiles, stressing that the Iranian missile program is “completely peaceful.”

It also said that Iranian nuclear activities are completely under the supervision of the IAEA and the IAEA inspectors have many times confirmed the peaceful nature of Iranian nuclear program.

The statement also reminded that the US unlawful withdrawal from UN Security Council-approved JCPOA contrary to Iran’s compliance with the deal.

KI/IRN83304991