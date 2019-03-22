Syria strongly condemns Trump's readiness to recognize occupied Golan Heights as part of Israel

“This statement confirms the US’s blind commitment to Israel and support for its aggressive behavior”, SANA reported the Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying.

The Ministry maintained that by making such statements, Washington fuels tension in the region and that the Golan Heights remain Arabian and Syrian regardless of statements by the US President.

This comes after Trump tweeted on Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability”.

Earlier, Turkey and Russia also condemned Trump's intention and expressed support for Syria's national sovereignty.

The Israeli regime captured the Golan Heights from Syria following the full-scale 1967 Six-Day War; the move has never been recognized by the international community.

MNA/SPUTNIK