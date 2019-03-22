Kremlin slams Trump's Golan remarks as violation of intl. law

"Russia, as you know, takes a principled position on the issue of the Syrian Arab Republic's ownership of the Golan Heights. This is confirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981. Our assessment of the unlawful nature of Israel's decision to extend its sovereignty to the Golan Heights remains unchanged," Sputnik quoted Zakharova as saying.

"Changing the status of the Golan Heights bypassing the Security Council is in direct violation of UN decisions," she added.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability.”

Syria, Iran, Turkey, Russia, and even US allies in the Middle East including the Arab League have strongly condemned the move, supporting Syria's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied territory.

Golan Heights were occupied from Syria by Israeli regime following the 1967 Six-Day War; the move has never been recognized by the international community.

Netanyahu has been pressing for Washington to recognize its claim on the occupied Golan Heights for years.

MNA/SPUTNIK