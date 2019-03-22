OIC ministers shocked by Trump’s Golan Heights remarks

“With OIC ministers in Turkey; all condemn barbaric Christchurch terror against Muslims & seek to unite against dangerous tide of racism & Islamophobia in the West. All shocked by @realDonaldTrump continuing to try to give what is not his to racist Israel: first Al-Quds & now Golan,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Friday.

His tweet was posted a few minutes after his address to an emergency meeting of Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, held over the recent terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand, which claimed the lives of 49 people and injured dozens of others.

In his speech, Zarif censured Trump administration for violating the rights of Muslims and also for promoting white supremacist ideologies, saying "the continued disregard by the Trump administration for the right of Muslims and Arabs has reached the abhorrent level of giving away what is not theirs, be at Al-Quds Al-Sharif or the occupied Golan to the aggressive Zionist entity which is at the forefront of violating international law while promoting Islamophobia as well as division within the Muslim Ummah."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability”.

Syria has condemned Trump's remarks as confirming "the US’s blind commitment to Israel and support for its aggressive behavior.”

Golan Heights were occupied from Syria by Israeli regime following the 1967 Six-Day War; the move has never been recognized by the international community.

MS