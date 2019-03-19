Iran, EU agree to continue talks on Yemen

The fifth political consultation meeting between Iran and EU on regional issues, especially the status of Yemen, was held in Brussels on Monday.

The senior adviser to Iran’s Foreign Minister in Political Affairs, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, led the Iranian delegation in the meeting which was chaired by European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Helga Schmid and attended by France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom at the level of Political Directors.

“The discussions focused on the political and humanitarian situation in Yemen,” reports the website of European External Action Service, adding, “All sides reiterated their strong support to a continued UN-led process under the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffith and underlined the importance of the Stockholm Agreement and its swift implementation, in particular in Hodeidah.”

“The participants also updated on the outcome of the Brussels III Conference on 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region' and on follow-up to the Astana process on Syria,” the report adds, highlighting that “The participants agreed to meet again in this format in the near future.”

MAH/PR