Iranian parl. friendship group meets with Georgian FM in Tbilisi

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA', in the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zakaliani in Tbilisi, the chairman of the Iranian Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Iranian Parliament Ahmad Alireza Beigi referred to the historical and long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries, calling for further strengthening of them.

Beigi attached importance to the role that the two parliaments can play in consolidating the bilateral relations, saying that stepped up bilateral economic ties can pave the way for more social and cultural interaction.

David Zakaliani, in turn, said in the meeting that “high ranking officials and the people of Georgia consider Iran an important and influential country in the region.”

“By expanding partnerships and continuing talks, we can resolve barriers to bilateral relations,” the top Georgian diplomat added.

He also said that his country understands Iran’s concerns over the restrictions on air transport and banking relations and emphasized that “barriers and restrictions would be resolved and we should not allow propaganda and rumors to have a negative impact on the friendly and historical relations between the two countries and undermine the future of bilateral relations.”

The Iranian Parliamentary delegation arrived in Georgia on Tuesday and have also met with their Georgian counterparts, and the speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Iralki Kobakhidze to discuss bilateral relations, especially in the economic and parliamentary areas.

KI/IRN83245680