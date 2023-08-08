Ghalibaf hosts Vietnamese National Assembly chairman

Upon their arrival, they were officially welcomed by Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
The Vietnamese delegation includes heads of commissions of the National Assembly and a number of deputy ministers in the fields of commerce and industry, agriculture, culture, sports, tourism, and economy who will attend the bilateral meetings with the Iranian officials.
The development of joint cooperation between the two countries is the most important goal of holding this bilateral meeting.
RHM/5856546
Your Comment