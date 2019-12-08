US sanctions can create opportunities for coop. with Georgia: Araghchi

In a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili of Georgia in Tehran, Araghchi named transit advantages of Georgia for Iran besides energy sector as good opportunities for the two countries to tighten relations.

The Iranian deputy minister also referred to the large number of Iranians residing in Georgia and underscored the need for reaching judiciary agreements and easing exchange of prisoners between the two countries.

The Georgian side also voiced his country’s readiness for improvement of ties with Iran.

As reported, the two officials talked about regional issues including the Persian Gulf region and Abkhazia besides Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

Khvtisiashvili also met Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zerif in Tehran on Sunday.

In mid-November, the Head of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group Shalva Kiknavalidze said that trade talks between Iran and Georgia will be expanded in December 2019.

