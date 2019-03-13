  1. Iran
Trade balance positive in 11 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that the country could manage to gain a positive trade balance of $1.577 billion during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2018- February 22, 2019).

Iran exported 105.9 million tons of non-oil exports in the said time at the value of $40.78 billion. The figures show 0.74 percent decrease in terms of value and 6.36 percent fall in terms of weight.

In these 11 months, 28.92 million of goods were imported into the country worth $38.5 billion, 21.47 percent decrease in terms of value and 21.47 percent fall in terms of weight.

Gas condensates were the main exported products in this period. Some $3.93 billion of the product were exported.

