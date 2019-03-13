Trade balance positive in 11 months

Iran exported 105.9 million tons of non-oil exports in the said time at the value of $40.78 billion. The figures show 0.74 percent decrease in terms of value and 6.36 percent fall in terms of weight.

In these 11 months, 28.92 million of goods were imported into the country worth $38.5 billion, 21.47 percent decrease in terms of value and 21.47 percent fall in terms of weight.

Gas condensates were the main exported products in this period. Some $3.93 billion of the product were exported.

HJ/IRN83242596