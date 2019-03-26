  1. Economy
Mining, mineral industries’ imports shrink 33% in 11 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), imports of mining and mineral industries into the country experienced a significant 33 percent decline in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year in 1397 (March 21 – Feb. 21) in terms of value as compared to the same period of last year (ended March 20, 2018).

Over 3,376,900 tons of minerals, valued at $3,244,500,000, were imported into the country, recording a 33 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

IRICA put the exports volume of mining and minerals in the 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year at more than $8.299 billion, showing a significant 0.3 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Imports volume of steel also decreased in the country in a way that more than 1,246,600 tons of steel products were imported into the country in the same period, showing a 55 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

