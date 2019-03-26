Mining, mineral industries’ imports shrink 33% in 11 months

Over 3,376,900 tons of minerals, valued at $3,244,500,000, were imported into the country, recording a 33 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

IRICA put the exports volume of mining and minerals in the 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year at more than $8.299 billion, showing a significant 0.3 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Imports volume of steel also decreased in the country in a way that more than 1,246,600 tons of steel products were imported into the country in the same period, showing a 55 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

