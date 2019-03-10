Industrial exports’ value hit $14bn in 9 months

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, $970.2 million worth of mineral products was exported from the country in the same period.

Some 86.9 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $33.4 billion, was exported from the country, showing a significant two percent decrease and also 5.4 percent increase, as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, exports value of industrial and mineral sectors hit $14 billion and $970.2 million respectively.

The loans paid by banks and finance-credit associations to the industrial and mineral sectors registered a significant 16.1 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In line with implementation of projects within the framework of ‘resistance economy’, considerable facilities and loans have been paid to the industrial and mineral sectors of the country in the nine months of the current year (March 21 – Dec. 21).

MA/4563614