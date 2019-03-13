Iran to export military products: MP

Speaking to Mehr News agency, Rezaie said Iran's defensive and military capabilities are competitive with the advanced countries of the world and we can create a good and prosperous market in this regard.

Noting that several countries are keen to buy Iranian defense products, he said, “A number of these countries are negotiating with Iran to buy Iranian defense and military products.

"We have reached consensus with some of them and have so far exported some products to those countries," he added.

Rezaie said that exporting defense products will help yield substantial revenues, adding that “the importance of exporting defense and military products to allies, especially in the countries of the region, is more than other countries.”

This will result in the strengthening of the neighboring countries’ defense capabilities so that they can defend themselves more vigorously and also strengthen the Resistance Front against enemies, he added.

ZZ/4563041