Leader gives Iran’s highest military order to General Soleimani

Soleimani is the first commander who receives the order after the Islamic Revolution. Earlier, he had received the Order of Conquest three times.

The top general leads IRGC’s Quds Force and is considered one of the most influential military commanders in the world; In the recent issue of US-based Foreign Policy magazine, the name of the Iranian commander can be seen on top of the table of its ranking for Global Thinkers in the defense and security field.

Soleimani has played a significant role, as a strategist and adviser, in the fight against terrorism both in Syria and Iraq.

MAH/4564632