EC to review CFT case after ‘Palermo’ bill

The bill on Iran’s accession to the International Convention against the Funding of Terrorism (CFT) is not on the agenda, he said, adding, “after the determination of Palermo bill, CFT will be investigated thoroughly.”

The Expediency Council will mull over the Palermo bill on Saturday Mar. 2, he added.

Turning to the number of votes needed to pass the Bill, he said, “given the sublime guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, with less than two-thirds of the votes, it cannot be said that national interest has been secured.”

Therefore, two-thirds of votes of the council’s members is required for approval of Palermo Bill, he said, adding, “once the needed number of votes are not secured, the bill would be rejected in the Council.”

It is more likely that voting on Palermo Bill will be postponed, expediency council member added.

Iran’s accession to two bills i.e. International Convention against the Funding of Terrorism (CFT) and UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, known as Palermo, would be decided by the Expediency Council (EC), he stressed.

