Europe’s behavior affects EC’s decision on FATF-related bills: Rezaie

He made the remarks Saturday in Tehran at a press conference after today’s session of the Council on Palermo bill ended without a conclusion.

Since the bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) and the one joining the UN Convention on Transnational Crime (Palermo bill) overlap in some areas and both are being reviewed by the Expediency Council, it was decided that experts of CFT to be present in the body’s future sessions, said Rezaie.

“In the new [Iranian calendar] year, we will put these two bills on the agenda and meanwhile FATF’s behavior will also be monitored; since it [FATF] has, on one hand, appreciated Iran’s measures and on the other, it has displayed some ambiguities. The more constructive FATF behavior, the more influential it will be in the council’s decision.”

“Behavior of Europeans will affect the council’s decision since we are not satisfied with their performance on JCPOA,” he added

Rezaie went on to say that Iran’s conditions differ from other countries regarding the joining to Financial Action Task Force, adding, “maybe if we were not under sanctions, we would review FATF in another way.”

MAH/4556705