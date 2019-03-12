US to set aside special share to counter Iran in 2020 budget

“Our budget request for Fiscal Year 2020 includes a Diplomatic Progress Fund so we can effectively respond to new opportunities arising from diplomatic and peace progress and emerging counter-Iran needs,” the US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan said yesterday while briefing on the US budget for next fiscal year in Washington DC.

The Donald Trump’s administration has also called on the Congress to provide $ 8.6 billion to fund his proposed southern border wall, which is especially unlikely to go anywhere with the House in Democrats' hands.

The US President Donald Trump illegally pulled his country out of the Iran nuclear deal, which is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), last May and re-imposed it unilateral sanctions, which have targeted the livelihood of ordinary Iranians.

