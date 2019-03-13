EU to continue efforts to preserve Iran nuclear deal: Mogherini

Addressing a Security Council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations in maintaining international peace and security, Mogherini referred to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), saying that "the global architecture for disarmament and non-proliferation is being questioned like never before. And to me, this is one of the greatest paradoxes of our times."

Collective security requires a multilateral comprehensive structure for non-proliferation and disarmament, she said, adding that it is for the same reason that the EU will continue efforts to preserve nuclear deal.

The United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and later reinstated sanctions against Iran.

This is while Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments has been confirmed in 14 consecutive reports of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the latest verification being just a couple of weeks ago, said Mogherini.

"Alongside Iran's implementation, the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions is an essential part of the deal. So, we will continue to work to preserve the economic dividends of sanctions lifting."

MNA/XINHUA