Talent Campus student to attend 37th FIFF with 'Summer Survivors'

According to the secretariat of the annual event, the Festival of Festivals section will board the aspiring Lithuanian director’s feature debut for screening in this non-competitive section. The movie has received critical acclaim from several international film festivals, including Toronto, Reykjavik, Tbilisi, Kerala and Goteborg.

The film is a summer adventure following a band of unlikely compatriots: ambitious research psychologist Indre, and Paulius and Juste, two psychiatric unit patients she has reluctantly agreed to transport to another unit at the seaside.

Indre Patkauskaite plays Indre, with Paulius Markevicius as Paulius, and Gelmine Glemzaite as Juste. Marija Razgute produces; the film was supported by a grant from the Lithuanian Film Centre.

Presided over by writer-director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival, as Iran’s major international cinematic event, will be held on 18-26 April 2019 at Charsou Cineplex and other venues in Tehran.

MS/PR