Iran, Iraq subcommittees’ talks kick off

For this purpose, a high-profile talk was held at the venue of Iraqi Foreign Ministry in Baghdad in the presence of deputies and director generals of different ministries of the country along with their Iraqi counterparts, mulling over the latest details on the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) which are going to be inked between the two countries.

This expert-level meeting is underway in the presence of Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Seyed Musa Alizadeh and director generals of Iranian ministries of foreign, oil, industry, interior, roads and urban development with their Iraqi counterparts.

The subcommittees will present their final suggestions in various fields including banking, transport, disciplinary and security, and trade affairs with the aim of removal of obstacles and problems facing ahead.

After the first round of bilateral talks, Iraqi deputy foreign minister attended the meeting and emphasized on broadening and enhancing bilateral ties in relevant issues.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to visit Iraq tomorrow on March 11 at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the official invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih.

In his three-day visit to Iraq, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will meet and hold talks with a number of senior Iraqi religious officials.

MA/IRN83237988