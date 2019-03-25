  1. Economy
25 March 2019 - 15:26

ISA sec.:

‘Steel’, Iran’s salient export advantage in current year

‘Steel’, Iran’s salient export advantage in current year

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Secretary of Iranian Steel Association (ISA) Seyyed Rasoul Khalifeh Soltani said on Monday that export of steel is Iran’s salient advantage in the current Iranian calendar year in 1398 (started March 21, 2019).

In an interview with IRNA, he pointed to 10-month statistics of steel production volume and added, “total steel production volume hit 17,572,000 tons, registering a significant seven percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.”

Domestic consumption of steel products decreased in the same period due to the economic downturn and reduced construction activities in the country, he added.

Considering the sponge iron production volume, he said, “production of sponge iron recorded a significant 18 percent growth in 10 months of the current year (March 21 – Jan. 21) as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN83253326

News Code 143624

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News