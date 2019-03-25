‘Steel’, Iran’s salient export advantage in current year

In an interview with IRNA, he pointed to 10-month statistics of steel production volume and added, “total steel production volume hit 17,572,000 tons, registering a significant seven percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.”

Domestic consumption of steel products decreased in the same period due to the economic downturn and reduced construction activities in the country, he added.

Considering the sponge iron production volume, he said, “production of sponge iron recorded a significant 18 percent growth in 10 months of the current year (March 21 – Jan. 21) as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN83253326