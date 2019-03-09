  1. Politics
9 March 2019 - 16:37

Pres. Rouhani to visit Iraq on Mon.

Pres. Rouhani to visit Iraq on Mon.

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled for an official visit to neighboring country Iraq on March 11, according to his deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Information.

President Rouahni will travel to Iraqi capital Baghdad for a three-day visit at the official invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

According to Parviz Esmaeili, President Rouhani will arrive in Baghdad on Monday March 11.

Upon his arrival in the Iraqi city, President Rouhani will hold bilateral talks with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih and will exchange views on the regional cooperation as well.

Moreover, high-ranking officials of the two countries in separate joint meetings will review the latest situation of agreements made between Iran and Iraq as well as new opportunities for developing and deepening bilateral ties, Esmaeili said.

Meeting with Iraqi Parliament speaker, participating in a business forum in the presence of public and private sectors of the two countries, and also holding talks with other high-ranking Iraqi officials are among other programs scheduled for Rouhani's visit, he added.

MA/4563392

News Code 143230

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News