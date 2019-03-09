Pres. Rouhani to visit Iraq on Mon.

President Rouahni will travel to Iraqi capital Baghdad for a three-day visit at the official invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

According to Parviz Esmaeili, President Rouhani will arrive in Baghdad on Monday March 11.

Upon his arrival in the Iraqi city, President Rouhani will hold bilateral talks with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih and will exchange views on the regional cooperation as well.

Moreover, high-ranking officials of the two countries in separate joint meetings will review the latest situation of agreements made between Iran and Iraq as well as new opportunities for developing and deepening bilateral ties, Esmaeili said.

Meeting with Iraqi Parliament speaker, participating in a business forum in the presence of public and private sectors of the two countries, and also holding talks with other high-ranking Iraqi officials are among other programs scheduled for Rouhani's visit, he added.

