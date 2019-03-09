Iran, Iraq pillars of regional security: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a conference held in Tehran on Saturday to commemorate the senior Iraqi Shia cleric Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, who was the leader of the Supreme Council for Islamic Revolution in Iraq and was assassinated and martyred in a bomb attack in Najaf in 2003.

“Without Iran and Iraq, this region will not be peaceful, the two countries are the pillars of regional security, and we hope that with the new move that the Iraqi parties have begun, we can move forward,” Zarif said, elaborating more that "we have groups and alliances that are formed of different parties and ethnicities.”

The top Iranian diplomat added that the new democratic system in Iraq is “the fruit of the blood of the martyr Hakim.”

He further explained that Marty Hakim urged for unity and integration among all Iraqi groups including Shiite, Sunnis, Kurds, Turkmens and Christians, and in today’s Iraq, there are alliances that are formed of colorful parts of the Iraqi society.

