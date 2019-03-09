Kish Free Zone ready to host intl. events: CEO

Mozaffari told IRNA that “with its proper air, sea, transport and recreational infrastructures as well as suitable sports amenities, Kish Island, in addition to tourism attractions, enjoys high capacity for hosting regional and international events.”

Kish Island hosted six international events including five sports-related exhibitions and one scientific-research one in the past few days, he added.

These events had been organized in just 10 days, he said, which attests to the high capacities and good infrastructures in Kish Free Zones for turning this island into the hub for organizing international exhibitions and conferences, strengthening international relations and transferring modern technical know-how on the one hand, and also introducing capabilities of the country to the international community on the other hand, Mozaffari added.

