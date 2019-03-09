  1. Culture
9 March 2019 - 15:56

Kish Free Zone ready to host intl. events: CEO

Kish Free Zone ready to host intl. events: CEO

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Managing Director of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) Gholam-Hossein Mozaffari said on Sat. that Kish Island is ready to host and organize regional and international events, especially in the sports secotr.

Mozaffari told IRNA that “with its proper air, sea, transport and recreational infrastructures as well as suitable sports amenities, Kish Island, in addition to tourism attractions, enjoys high capacity for hosting regional and international events.”

Kish Island hosted six international events including five sports-related exhibitions and one scientific-research one in the past few days, he added.

These events had been organized in just 10 days, he said, which attests to the high capacities and good infrastructures in Kish Free Zones for turning this island into the hub for organizing international exhibitions and conferences, strengthening international relations and transferring modern technical know-how on the one hand, and also introducing capabilities of the country to the international community on the other hand, Mozaffari added.

MA/IRN83236506

News Code 143226

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News