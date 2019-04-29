7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting kicks off on Kish

The 7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting is being held on Kish Island in the presence of the First Iranian Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri and 700 participants, including 150 foreign guests.

The event is co-organized by Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kish Free Zone Organization, Science and Technology Vice-Presidency, National Institute of Health Research, and World Health Summit.

It aims to boost health all over the world through collaboration and open dialogue, as well as to improve research, education, healthcare, and policy outcomes.

It brings together researchers, physicians, key government officials, and representatives of health related industries, NGOs and healthcare systems all over the world to address the most pressing issues facing every facet of healthcare and medicine in the upcoming decade and beyond.

The World Health Summit is the annual conference of the M8 Alliance of Academic Health Centers, Universities and National Academies. Through the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP) for Health, it is organized in collaboration with all National Academies of Medicine and Science.

The Summit is built on the stable foundation of academic excellence provided by the M8 Alliance and has strong political support from a variety of partners at global, national and state levels.

