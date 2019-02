According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake struck Laft at the depth of 10 km at 14:24 local time (10:54 GMT).

The seismic activity had no casualties but created some minor damages in the buildings.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has dispatched two rescue teams to the quake-hit region to be ready for possible emergencies.

MR/4538667