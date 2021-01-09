Prosperity PG islands to boost regional stability, security

Gholamhossein Mozaffari said that boosting the civil infrastructure and prosperity of the Persian Gulf islands will improve the security of the country and the stability of the region.

Referring to the long history of tricks and conspiracies of the enemies to strike at the Islamic revolution and the Islamic system, he said, "Fortunately, their enmity has not been able to disrupt the development and progress of our country."

He went on to say, “Today, despite the conditions caused by sanctions and global arrogant hostilities, the development process and economic conditions of Kish Island is promising and favorable.”

Hailing foreign investors' readiness to participate in Kish development projects, Mozaffari said that some investors are interested in investing in Kish Island economic projects and this promises a very bright future for this island.

“Today, we owe our favorable economic conditions on Kish Island, which has a key role in the country's economic growth, to the efforts of Iranian forces who maintain the security of the Persian Gulf waters,” he said.



